Nurse practitioner tops list of next decade’s fastest growing jobs

With a median pay of $120,680 in 2021, the bureau reported that the typical entry-level education for nurse practitioners is a master’s degree. With 300,000 nursing practitioner jobs accounted for in 2021, the bureau predicts that the occupation will grow by 118,600 positions over the next decade. That’s a 46% growth rate — the highest rate in the nation.

“Overall employment of nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners is projected to grow 40 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations,” the bureau reported. “About 30,200 openings for nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.”