Gwinnett SWAT situation underway; residents told to shelter in place
How much do Georgia nurses make? Here’s who’s earning the most in 2023

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

In 2023, a nurse can make a tidy bundle of cash. According to Nurse.com, the national average pay for nurses is $77,600 per year. That comes out to roughly $37.31 per hour, but it is only the average pay of many different nursing positions. To get a more precise measure of how much nurses are making in individual states, the website also conducted a salary survey with 3,000 U.S. nurses. The results revealed that Georgia nurses are working on a spectrum of different pay scales, depending on their certifications.

To see how much Georgia nurses make in 2023, and which nursing positions pay the most across the country, check out the information below.

StateCNA salaryLPN salaryRN salary
Georgia$28,560$46,910$75,040

1. Certified registered nurse anesthetist

Earning a whopping median salary of $195,610, certified registered nurse anesthetist are the highest paid nurses of 2023 — according to Nurse.com. These nursing specialists prepare and administer anesthesia to patients.

In a typical 40-hour work week, a CRNA is earning approximately $94.04 per hour.

2. General nurse practitioner

Coming in at a $120,680 median salary, general nurse practitioners make approximately $58.02 per hour, making them the second highest paid nursing position. Whether opening an independent practice or working in a primary care setting, general NPs can bring in the cash.

3. ICU nurse

ICU nurses earn a median $120,243 salary as of June 2022. That salary, however, can range from $76,500 to more than $200,000. While nursing shortages persist, hopeful ICU nurses should have little difficulty in finding an open position — though new nurses may start on the lower end of the pay scale.

4. Neonatal intensive care nurse

Neonatal intensive care nurses earn a $118,586 median salary, though a higher earning potential awaits those with more experience and advanced certifications. While staff RNs can earn neonatal unit experience, it is suggested that interested nurses pursue advanced degrees and certifications if they want to see that salary bump.

5. Psychiatric nurse practitioner

With a median salary of $113,114, psychiatric nurse practitioners earn roughly $63.75 per hour. Even better they generally work a regular 40-hour work schedule each week. These specialists with with patients that suffer from mental health disorders and counsel patients regarding their disorders.

