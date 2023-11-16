NFL star honors nurses who saved his life by starting scholarship

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s Foundation, announced on Nov. 5 that it was launching a new scholarship program for Cincinnati youth. It’s all in honor of the nurses who helped save Hamlin’s life.

Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest after taking a shot to the head and chest during an NFL game back in January. He was “promptly resuscitated” on the field before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated in the Level One trauma center’s ICU.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life on January 2,” Hamlin said in his foundation’s announcement. “I created this scholarship program to recognize each of them for what they have done for me, while also lifting up kids in underserved communities who are in need of some support as they look to go to a private high school, trade school or on to college.”

The Damar Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship will aid underserved high school and college-bound students interested in attending Cincinnati-area private high schools, trade schools or universities.

“When I look back, the chance I was given to receive a scholarship to go to Central Catholic High School in my hometown of Pittsburgh was something that changed the entire course of my life,” he said. “Without it, I would not be who I am today, and I’m forever grateful. Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

The program will award 10 students $1,000 scholarships, one for each of the 10 individuals who helped save Hamlin’s life.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

