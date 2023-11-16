NFL star honors nurses who saved his life by starting scholarship

Explore Red Bird Acres Christmas Lights is back for second year

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life on January 2,” Hamlin said in his foundation’s announcement. “I created this scholarship program to recognize each of them for what they have done for me, while also lifting up kids in underserved communities who are in need of some support as they look to go to a private high school, trade school or on to college.”

The Damar Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship will aid underserved high school and college-bound students interested in attending Cincinnati-area private high schools, trade schools or universities.

“When I look back, the chance I was given to receive a scholarship to go to Central Catholic High School in my hometown of Pittsburgh was something that changed the entire course of my life,” he said. “Without it, I would not be who I am today, and I’m forever grateful. Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

The program will award 10 students $1,000 scholarships, one for each of the 10 individuals who helped save Hamlin’s life.