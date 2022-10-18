Healthcare Georgia Foundation works to level the playing field

“The playing field has never truly been level for Georgians, and inequities in health reach back decades into the state’s past,” the representative said. “It’s important to understand that health inequity isn’t just about physical health — we also have to look at the conditions in which people live, learn, work, and play. Safe playgrounds, healthy food, and places to congregate all have an impact on the health of individuals and entire communities.

“Across the state of Georgia, not everyone has the same access to these basic commodities and generation after generation of communities are not being given a fair shake. It’s up to us to work in tandem across sectors, from philanthropic entities to corporations, to invest in creating opportunity in each of our communities so people can thrive. Similar to the benefit we all reap when we invest in roads and bridges, investments in health give us the workforce we need to continue to move Georgia forward.”

The foundation offers grant funding and program support to local health nonprofits, including Emory University and the Center for Black Women’s Wellness.

“Healthcare Georgia Foundation is committed not only to increasing access to health services and reducing health disparities, but also to creating partnership and dialogue,” the representative said. “The issues we care about — maternal health, infant health, mental health, health insurance — are shared by many others, and we believe that by bringing people together around a desire for change we can make a real difference.”

Moving forward, the foundation is under new leadership and has its sights set on milestones just over the horizon.

“We’re in an exciting new season here at the foundation,” the representative said. “Earlier this year, we welcomed our new president and CEO, Kristy Klein Davis, who joined us from the Missouri Foundation for Health. We’ve also begun new partnerships for our Maternal and Child Health Initiative, which is focused on addressing maternal and infant health among Black women and infants in Georgia. We’ve also started some work in mental health, looking specifically at addressing stigma in youth communities.

“Finally, our Two Georgias Initiative — which worked in 11 rural counties to build cross sector partnerships focused on health — is coming to an end, but we are incredibly proud of the work that took place in those communities and the continued benefit of the strong partnerships created through that work.”

