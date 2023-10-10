Northside recognized as pancreatic ‘clinical center of excellence’

44 minutes ago
Atlanta-based Northside Hospital announced Monday the local health care provider has been recognized by the National Pancreas Foundation as a “clinical center of excellence.”

Northside’s new designation makes it one of more than 170 medical centers across the country to be acknowledged by the foundation for its exceptional multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic disease.

“Achieving this Center of Excellence designation is the result of our team’s extensive work and commitment to providing safe, effective care to patients diagnosed with pancreatic diseases, from screening to early detection to cancer treatment to survivorship,” Dr. Eddie Abdalla, hepatobiliary surgeon and medical director of Northside Hospital Cancer Institute Liver & Pancreas Program, said in a news release.

“Our patients can be confident they are receiving caring, attentive, world-class multidisciplinary care to help them navigate the best way forward in their cancer journey.”

To become a center for excellence, health care providers must undergo an extensive auditing process and meet various criteria created by a task force of pancreatic disease clinicians and patient advocates. In order to be considered for the program, health care providers must provider physician specialties such as gastroenterologists, pancreatic surgeons and interventional radiologists, as well as pain management services and psychosocial support for patients.

“We are thrilled to expand our NPF Centers of Excellence Program to better serve the needs of patients suffering from pancreas disease,” David Bakelman, CEO of the National Pancreas Foundation, said in a news release. “The NPF Centers of Excellence Program is one of the pillars of NPF, and we are looking forward to working with our current and new Centers.”

Northside Hospital is now one of only four health care providers in Atlanta to be recognized as a clinical center of excellence by the National Pancreas Foundation. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory University School of Medicine and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital all participate in the NPF Centers of Excellence Program.

