New study finds strong links between ‘doomscrolling’ and anxiety

If you find yourself in the traps of doomscrolling, there are several you can do.

Most smartphones allow you to set timers that limit your screen time and can give you a reminder to stop scrolling. Having vigilance and controlling your social media intake is better for your mental health.

Instead of looking at negative news, helpguide.org recommneds you intentionally seek out positive or hopeful stories, and spend time cultivating your happiness by searching for topics and stories that make you feel positive. Finally, it wrote, consider unfollowing certain social media accounts that do not contribute to your mental well-being.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.