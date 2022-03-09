Singing in the brain: Group of neurons respond to voice, music combo

In their 2015 study, the researchers used fMRI to scan the brains of participants as they listened to 165 sounds, including speech, music, finger tapping and dog barking.

The new study used electrocorticography, which allows electrical activity to be recorded by electrodes placed inside the skull. This offered a more precise picture compared to the fMRI.

“With most of the methods in human cognitive neuroscience, you can’t see the neural representations. Most of the kind of data we can collect can tell us that here’s a piece of brain that does something, but that’s pretty limited. We want to know what’s represented in there,” said Nancy Kanwisher, the Walter A. Rosenblith professor of cognitive neuroscience and a member of MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research and Center for Brains, Minds and Machines.

In the second part of their study, the researchers devised a mathematical method to combine the data from the intracranial recordings with the fMRI data from their 2015 study.

The song-specific hotspot they discovered is at the top of the temporal lobe, near regions that are selective for language and music. “That location suggests that the song-specific population may be responding to features such as the perceived pitch, or the interaction between words and perceived pitch, before sending information to other parts of the brain for further processing,” MIT wrote in a press release.

The full study was published in the journal Current Biology.

