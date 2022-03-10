Advancements in DNA and four other ways women have shaped health care

Rebecca Lee Crumpler (1831-1895)

Rebecca Lee Crumpler was the first Black woman to get her M.D. in the United States. As a pioneer in the medical industry, she worked with the Freedman’s Bureau where she tended to formerly enslaved people who often faced discrimination from white doctors and did not have access to medical care. She faced prejudice for both her gender and skin color, but never let it stop her passion to serve and help others.

Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958)

Responsible for discovering what we know as the double helix, Rosalind Franklin set the foundation for advancements in modern-day genetics and DNA. As a chemist and trailblazer, Franklin studied how DNA encodes genetic information and made huge strides in virology, where she studied and identified the structures of viruses like polio. While she wasn’t an awardee due to her death four years earlier, Franklin’s immense contributions to discovering the model of DNA led to a Nobel Prize for her fellow researchers.

Marie Curie (1867-1934)

Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie researched radioactivity and discovered two elements, radium and polonium, on the periodic table. Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie’s study of radioactivity paved the way for current cancer treatments and radiotherapy. She was also the first woman in Europe to obtain a doctoral degree in science and was viewed as a model for other female radiobiologists.

Patricia Goldman-Rakic (1937-2003)

Breaking ground in neuroscience, Patricia Goldman-Rakic’s research on the brain has set a foundation of knowledge of brain health. Her work is responsible for what we currently know about memory function and the functions of the frontal lobe. She was considered one of the most distinguished neuroscientists of her time, and her research gave insight on diseases such as Parkinson’s and schizophrenia that opened the door for potential treatments.