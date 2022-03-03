Negotiating pay and other tips you may not have learned in nursing school

Don’t forget about benefits either. Benefits include insurance, retirement contributions, vacation time and sick leave. Negotiating these apart from your salary ensures you’re getting the most out of your job.

Consider joining a nursing union

Unions advocate for labor protections and safe working conditions for employees. Nursing unions offer job stability and security, guaranteed wages and increases in pay. They also offer other benefits such as grants, discounts and insurance, according to Nurse.org. However, if you do join a union, you will have to pay union dues and might have to take part in mandatory strikes. You’ll also find that promotions are based on seniority versus performance.

Policymaking

Policies are made every day, which shape the healthcare industry. Policymakers need experts in the field to help make these decisions. According to the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s blog, you could make a big difference for the entire industry by going into legislation. Additionally, you can advocate for health matters that mean the most to you.

