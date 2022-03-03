Negotiating pay and other tips you may not have learned in nursing school

Nursing school sets nurses up with a fundamental base of knowledge. However, there are a few things about your career you may not have learned in school.
As with any occupation, there are skills you learn on the job, but there are a few things you could prepare for before you set out into the field.
Alternative jobs with a BSN
With a bachelor’s degree of science in nursing, there are many options you could consider instead of becoming a clinical nurse. If you aren’t interested in going into the clinical setting but want to pursue a BSN, your options aren’t limited to just nursing. Job site Indeed lists jobs including a medical biller, health writer, nurse consultant and clinical nurse educator among the alternative careers.
Negotiating better pay
When you receive a job offer, do not be afraid to negotiate your salary. In fact, Robert Half reports 70% of managers expect candidates to negotiate their pay when given an offer. When coming up with your ideal offer, Indeed suggests evaluating what you bring to the table. Do you have extra certifications and training? How many years of industry experience do you have? What is the cost of living in the location you are living in?
Take all of these factors into account to find your ideal income range. Then begin by negotiating your salary from the very top of your range, that way if that offer is lower, you are still well within your ideal income. However, it’s best to counter your job offer twice at the most, and do not accept the first offer you receive.
Don’t forget about benefits either. Benefits include insurance, retirement contributions, vacation time and sick leave. Negotiating these apart from your salary ensures you’re getting the most out of your job.
Consider joining a nursing union
Unions advocate for labor protections and safe working conditions for employees. Nursing unions offer job stability and security, guaranteed wages and increases in pay. They also offer other benefits such as grants, discounts and insurance, according to Nurse.org. However, if you do join a union, you will have to pay union dues and might have to take part in mandatory strikes. You’ll also find that promotions are based on seniority versus performance.
Policymaking
Policies are made every day, which shape the healthcare industry. Policymakers need experts in the field to help make these decisions. According to the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s blog, you could make a big difference for the entire industry by going into legislation. Additionally, you can advocate for health matters that mean the most to you.
