Nursing is one of the best middle-class jobs, report says

The nursing field has jobs for every type of educational level. Students can pursue a diploma, licenses or certificates to get an entry-level nursing job, according to Nurse Journal. Furthermore, there are 33 programs in Georgia that offer bachelor’s degrees of science in nursing.

Along with what type of nurse you want to be, you can also work wherever you want. For example, travel nurses visit places all around the country and the world depending on where they are needed.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing is also one of the fastest-growing jobs. There are many different types of nursing roles and specialties to consider, which allow for additional mobility in the nursing field. The fastest-growing specialties include cardiac nurses, clinical nurse specialists, ER nurses and registered nurses, according to Gwynedd Mercy University. Nurses can acquire licenses and certifications to move to different health care sectors.

Registered nurses are the third-largest middle-class job and nursing proves to be a stable career path for many, according to the New York Times. Nurses have all the key factors that make it a stand-out job option and stable career path.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.