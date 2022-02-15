Emory nursing school to co-host Business Case for Nursing Summit

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Goizueta Business School will be co-hosts of the Business Case for Nursing Summit — a one-day event bringing together health care, business and nursing thought leaders to explore trends in the nursing workforce.
The summit will incorporate the School of Nursing’s Ada Fort Lecture, featuring Dr. Peter Buerhaus, PhD, RN, FAAN, FAANP.
Speakers for the Zoom event will discuss market disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers affecting the future of nursing and health care.
Before the summit, attendees are asked to review the following documents, compiled, in part, by keynote speaker Peter Buerhaus.
Buerhaus is one of the nation’s foremost experts on the nursing workforce, quality of care and health policy. His is a professor at Montana State University College of Nursing and the director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Health Workforce Studies.
Emory Nursing Professional Development Center will award 5.5 contact hours to those who participate in the entire summit and complete the evaluation at the end (a link will be provided).
The summit is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. For the full lineup of speakers and to register for the event, click here.
