Emory nursing school to co-host Business Case for Nursing Summit

Buerhaus is one of the nation’s foremost experts on the nursing workforce, quality of care and health policy. His is a professor at Montana State University College of Nursing and the director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Health Workforce Studies.

Emory Nursing Professional Development Center will award 5.5 contact hours to those who participate in the entire summit and complete the evaluation at the end (a link will be provided).

The summit is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. For the full lineup of speakers and to register for the event, click here.

