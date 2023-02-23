Navy ship named in honor of one of service’s first nurses

Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee entered service in 1908 as part of the “Sacred Twenty,” the U.S. Navy’s first nurses. Within three years, she had gained leadership of the corps as the forerunner of today’s Director of Nurse Corps.

Rear Admiral Cynthia Kuehner served as the representative of the Chief of Naval Operations at the ship’s christening, where he spoke about what Higbee means to the Nurse Corps and Navy Medicine.