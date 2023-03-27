National League for Nursing remains leader to U.S. nurses for 130 years

Debuting in Chicago at the 1893 World’s Fair, National League for Nursing has been bringing nurse leaders together for 130 years. Dedicated to promoting “excellence in nursing education to build a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the health of our nation and the global community,” the organization has taken to the front lines of important struggles within the nursing industry over the years. Today, that struggle is the staffing shortage.
“The biggest challenge facing the National League for Nursing, and indeed all of nursing, is the ongoing nursing shortage — it’s a workforce issue,” NLN told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The key to reversing this shortage is to increase the numbers of nurse educators — those who teach nursing students how to become nurses. We encourage all nurses to consider shifting their career into nursing education so we can ensure a strong and consistent flow of qualified nurses into the health care system.”
It’s a big task, but NLN says it is up for the challenge. After all, the league is composed of many of the nursing industry’s finest — including plenty of Atlanta natives.
“The National League for Nursing is proud to recognize excellence and nursing leadership in the state of Georgia,” NLN said. “Last year, Emory University in Atlanta was honored again as an NLN Center of Excellence for Creating Environments that Enhance Student Learning and Professional Development. NLN Centers of Excellence demonstrate sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, and student learning and professional development. Emory University truly stands out as one of the best nursing programs in the country.”
With more than 1,000 schools and programs and nearly 45,000 nurse educators, NLN provides training, workshops and webinars to roughly 700,000 people a year. From public policy leadership to nursing student examinations to professional development, it’s an impressive offering of resources, education and guidance to the modern nurse.
“The best place to start getting involved with us or joining the association is through our flagship website, NLN.org,” the organization said. “Under Education and Assessment, you’ll find a variety of OnDemand courses, Assessment Services, and professional development and learning programs. Upcoming events and deadlines can be found under Events. We offer numerous Awards and Recognition programs plus News and Publications, including the NLN Nursing EDge podcast.
“If you are already a nurse educator, check out our certification options to demonstrate your expertise to students, colleagues, and institutions of learning. Together we can achieve nursing education excellence and build a strong and more diverse nursing workforce.”
For those looking to help the organization, donations and volunteers are always welcome.
“We offer many ways to volunteer, including through our Ambassadors program, which helps make sure that faculty and educational leaders in schools of nursing are kept informed about our programs, grant opportunities and member initiatives,” NLN said. “Our members and nursing stakeholders can make a big impact by donating to the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education, which plays a powerful role in empowering nurse educators in America through scholarships, grants, research and faculty development programs. Nursing, health care, and corporate leaders also support the foundation through the Advisory Council.”
Next on the league’s list is the NLN Education Summit on Sept. 28-30 near Washington D.C. Set to host more than 1,100 nurse educators from across the world, the summit will offer educators of the industry an opportunity to explore issues affecting the profession and to discuss solutions.
