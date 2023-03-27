National League for Nursing remains leader to U.S. nurses for 130 years

With more than 1,000 schools and programs and nearly 45,000 nurse educators, NLN provides training, workshops and webinars to roughly 700,000 people a year. From public policy leadership to nursing student examinations to professional development, it’s an impressive offering of resources, education and guidance to the modern nurse.

“The best place to start getting involved with us or joining the association is through our flagship website, NLN.org,” the organization said. “Under Education and Assessment, you’ll find a variety of OnDemand courses, Assessment Services, and professional development and learning programs. Upcoming events and deadlines can be found under Events. We offer numerous Awards and Recognition programs plus News and Publications, including the NLN Nursing EDge podcast.

“If you are already a nurse educator, check out our certification options to demonstrate your expertise to students, colleagues, and institutions of learning. Together we can achieve nursing education excellence and build a strong and more diverse nursing workforce.”

For those looking to help the organization, donations and volunteers are always welcome.

“We offer many ways to volunteer, including through our Ambassadors program, which helps make sure that faculty and educational leaders in schools of nursing are kept informed about our programs, grant opportunities and member initiatives,” NLN said. “Our members and nursing stakeholders can make a big impact by donating to the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education, which plays a powerful role in empowering nurse educators in America through scholarships, grants, research and faculty development programs. Nursing, health care, and corporate leaders also support the foundation through the Advisory Council.”

Next on the league’s list is the NLN Education Summit on Sept. 28-30 near Washington D.C. Set to host more than 1,100 nurse educators from across the world, the summit will offer educators of the industry an opportunity to explore issues affecting the profession and to discuss solutions.