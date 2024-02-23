More people live alone in Atlanta than almost any other U.S. city

More people are living by themselves in Washington, D.C. than any other major U.S. city, followed by Birmingham, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; and, finally, Atlanta. Nearly half of all households in the Peach State’s capital city are home to just one person.

“According to the Census Bureau, there are 110,979 one-person households within the city, which represents 44.5% of all households,” the company reported. “Atlanta ranks 10th for males living alone (24%) and 3rd for females living alone (29.3%). Overall, the number of people living alone in Atlanta has increased 7% year-over-year.”

To determine the “most alone” cities for 2024, Chamber of Commerce analyzed more than 170 spaces with a population of 150,000 or more via data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

“Our analysis looked at the number of one-person households in each city as well as the number of males and females living in one-person households,” the company reported. “To determine the average year-over-year increase, we analyzed 2021-2022 one-person household data. Data from the American Community Survey was not available for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Data for Macon, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Georgia; Spokane Valley, Washington; and Rancho, California was not available from 2022, so these cities were omitted from the analysis.”

Chamber of Commerce is a digital resource for small-business owners, according to the company’s website. The company researches products, writes reviews and creates guides on topics ranging from marketing to financing.