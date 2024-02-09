In 2022, registered nurses made a median salary of $81,220. That’s a lot more than the average American, who earned $46,310. Nurses, however, often make much more when working on the West Coast and much less when working in the Midwest or in the South.

San Francisco-based health care hiring firm Vivian Health completed a report on the highest-paying U.S. metros for nurses earlier this month. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the company discovered something vital. When it came to making the most money as a nurse in 2024, geography truly mattered.

Rome, just an hour north of Atlanta, was Georgia’s top city and ranked nearly exactly in the middle nationwide, at 23rd. The city’s nurses earned $81,320 a year, $43,360 more than the city’s median income and $100 less than the national median pay.