Mono could trigger multiple sclerosis, scientists say

A disease of the brain and spinal chord that can cause paralysis, cognitive dysfunction and other debilitating symptoms, multiple sclerosis affects roughly 2.5 million people and a total 200 new cases are diagnosed each week within the U.S.

“It’s probably a bold statement, but it’s likely to be true that almost all autoimmune diseases are triggered by a microbe, usually a virus,” Dr. Lawrence Steinman, a neurology and MS expert at Stanford, told Insider.