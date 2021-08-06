Mattel honors front-line medical workers with Barbie dolls

“I’m so proud of this opportunity to represent front-line workers, as a Barbie Role Model — not only during the incredible challenges we’ve faced over the last year and a half, but every day that I suit up and step into the E.R.,” O’Sullivan told PIX 11 news station. “It’s so important for kids to not only see these opportunities, but to truly believe that they too can step into these roles: that heroes aren’t born; they’re regular people who make the choice, every day, to be a positive force in the world.”

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz (United States): Cruz, a front-line worker from Las Vegas, joined forces with other Asian American physicians to fight racial bias and discrimination during the pandemic.

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa (Canada): A psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto, Canada, Oriuwa has advocated against systemic racism in health care, which has been further highlighted by the pandemic.

Professor Sarah Gilbert (United Kingdom): As a professor of vaccinology, Gilbert led the development of the University of Oxford vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus (Brazil): As a biomedical researcher, Goes is credited with leading the the team that sequenced the genome of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil.

Dr. Kirby White (Australia): A general practitioner in Australia, White co-founded the Gowns for Doctors initiative by developing a PPE gown that could be laundered and reused, allowing front-line workers in Victoria to continue seeing patients during the pandemic.

Barbie also introduced the Fast Cast Clinic playset, with a doctor doll and four play areas: a medical station, an exam table, an X-ray machine and a gift shop. The play set includes dough that can be shaped to create leg/arm casts and create wraps with the bandage maker, allowing children to play out roles across the medical field.

In addition to the dolls, Barbie will donate $5 (up to $50,000) to the First Responders Children’s Foundation for each eligible doctor, nurse and paramedic doll sold at Target through Aug. 28. This is a continuation of Mattel’s #ThankYouHeroes signature program, launched last year as part of the company’s broader “Play it Forward” platform.

