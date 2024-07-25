Jenna Dewan’s mastitis treatment sheds light on red light therapy

Move over, ice rollers and celery juice — there’s a new wellness trend in town, and it literally glows. Red light therapy, once a niche treatment found in fancy spas and dermatologists’ offices, is now basking in the spotlight. This treatment uses low-wavelength red light, which reportedly improves skin health, calms inflammation and aids in pain management.

Recently, actor Jenna Dewan made headlines when she shared on Instagram stories she was using a red light therapy mask to treat mastitis, a painful breast infection common among nursing mothers. Although the mask was designed for facial use, Dewan’s creativity shows the versatility and growing interest in this treatment.

Explore Kelly Rowland touts the beauty benefits of LED lights

Red light therapy involves exposing the body to low levels of red or near-infrared light, which stimulates mitochondria, the energy producers in cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This boost in energy allows cells to function more efficiently, aiding in skin repair, new cell growth and rejuvenation.

The science behind it is still emerging, but some studies have shown promising results. Research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology suggests the therapy may have both medical and aesthetic benefits, including acne treatment, wound healing and psoriasis management.

As its popularity grows, so does the availability of at-home devices, particularly face masks. These masks are designed to deliver red light therapy directly to the skin, promising benefits such as reduced wrinkles and improved skin texture.

Here are a few dermatologist-recommended red light therapy face masks, according to Women’s Health:

Therabody TheraFace Mask: This overachiever offers multiple light colors for different skin woes. Users report brighter skin and fewer breakouts.

Omnilux Contour Face mask: This flexible mask is praised for improving skin texture and fading acne scars.

Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Known for its comfy, lightweight design, this mask has been used by Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian and other celebrities.

However, experts caution that not all masks are created equal. Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a dermatologist, told the magazine to always look for FDA-cleared devices with peer-reviewed clinical data to back up their claims.

So whether it’s helping new moms tackle tricky breastfeeding issues or just giving you an excuse to look like a chic robot for 20 minutes a day, red light therapy could brighten the future of personal health care.