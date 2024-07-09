Pulse

Women embrace dermaplaning to get a smooth, hairless face

Fans say technique helps products work better, makeup go on smoother

1 hour ago

Move over, gentlemen — women are removing facial hair, too, but with a twist. They are dermaplaning, a skin care procedure that’s racked up millions of views on TikTok and is transforming how women approach peach fuzz and skin exfoliation.

“As a Middle Eastern woman, I constantly have hair on my face. So to be able to exfoliate and remove those hairs is a big cosmetic benefit,” Mona Gohara, a dermatologist and associate clinical professor at Yale University, told USA Today.

Dermaplaning involves using a surgical-grade scalpel or specialized tool to gently scrape away peach fuzz and dead skin cells from the face, according to WebMD. While traditionally performed by professionals, at-home options have become increasingly popular.

The benefits are multifaceted. “It’s more than just a method for hair removal,” Azadeh Shirazi, a cosmetic dermatologist, explained to USA Today. “It’s a much deeper exfoliation treatment … so removing the dead skin cells allows for better penetration of your skin care products, making them more effective. It also allows for makeup to go on smoother.”

Many women report benefits after dermaplaning. TikTok user @hgraham44 wrote: “I’ve been doing it for years! Makes your skin so much softer and my makeup looks much better.”

A common misconception is that shaving causes hair to grow back thicker. “Your hair growth and thickness is genetically preprogrammed,” Gohara told USA Today. “There are different factors that play into this like age, hormonal influences and genetics. That’s what influences the amount of hair and how thick it is — not how you remove it.”

However, dermaplaning is not without risks. Those with sensitive skin, rosacea, eczema or severe acne should consult a dermatologist first. “It can worsen skin conditions or flare them up,” Shirazi told the news network.

“Always cleanse the skin being treated and clean your hands, the tools, and the area where you are going to be doing it. Be informed about dermaplaning, the do’s and don’ts, the techniques, because the more you know, the better you can assess the risks,” Shirazi said.

