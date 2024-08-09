In defense of potatoes

Valerie M. from Monterey, California, sent me an article that stated how Americans are eating fewer potatoes than ever. She writes: “I read this about potatoes, and it made me sad. I love potatoes and wish people understood they are not bad. I hope the farmers don’t pull back on growing them. …”

Don’t despair, Valerie. Potatoes are still considered America’s No. 1 vegetable. Unfortunately, however, we don’t always consume potatoes in their most nutritious form.

About 22% of the potatoes grown in the United States are made into chips. And we Americans eat more chips — an average of 4 pounds per person per year — than any other country, the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service.

The healthiest way to eat potatoes is right out of the ground … washed, of course.

Like most foods, the less you change a spud from its original self, the more dense its nutrients. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a medium-sized (5.3 ounce) potato in its own skin provides 110 calories mostly in the form of complex carbs (starch). This humble vegetable contains more potassium than a banana, 30% of our daily vitamin C needs and as much fiber as a slice of whole wheat bread. And if we don’t fry it or smother it in butter and sour cream, our spud is free of fat and cholesterol with just a scant amount of sodium.

Potatoes have been studied for their contribution to sports nutrition. They are a good source of carbohydrates — the primary fuel for muscles, nerves and brains. And although you’d have to eat a lot of potatoes to get all the protein you need in a day, a 2022 study reported in the journal of Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise that a dose of protein concentrated from potatoes had a similar effect on stimulating muscle growth as milk protein. Pretty cool.

Here are a few other fun facts about potatoes from Potatoes USA, which represents America’s potato growers.

Contrary to common thought, all the nutrients in a potato do not reside just in the skin. More than half the nutrients in spuds are found in the flesh. Don’t toss the skin, however. It’s a good source of dietary fiber.

And no need for people with diabetes to totally avoid potatoes, experts at the American Diabetes Association said. Just watch your portion sizes. A medium potato contains about the same amount of carbs as two-thirds of a cup of cooked pasta.

Like other food crops, potato production fluctuates with weather conditions as well as other factors. And indeed, fewer spuds were harvested over these past couple of years. I don’t think our farmers in Idaho and elsewhere will give up on this crop anytime soon though. Potatoes after all, are the third most consumed crop in the world.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. She is the author of “Quinn-Essential Nutrition: The Uncomplicated Science of Eating.” Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.