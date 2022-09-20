How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount

Center for Puppetry Arts

Learn about the history of puppet performance at the Center for Puppetry Arts. By checking out a Passport to Puppetry pass, you can reserve up to four free tickets to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum. The pass must be used within seven days of checkout. The museum has two signature galleries and special rotating exhibits for you to view. You can even print their scavenger hunt before your visit and win a prize if you complete the challenge.

The Telfair Museums

On your way to Savannah, stop by a Live Oak Public Library location to pick up a family pass that grants admission for eight guests to the Telfair Museums. The Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and consists of three buildings: the Telfair Academy, the Owen-Thomas House & Slave Quarters and the Jepson Center. The Telfair Academy is a two-story mansion built in 1819 featuring 19th and 20th century European and American art. The Owen-Thomas House & Slave Quarters is the first house museum in Savannah and has a formal parterre garden and the only intact slave quarters open to the public in Savannah. The Jepson Center for the Arts features modern and interactive exhibits on architecture, technology and the future of art.

Chattahoochee Nature Center

A Library Family Pass to the Chattahoochee Nature Center offers free general admission to four people to enjoy Chattahoochee Nature Center’s hiking trails, family fun days, concerts and picnicking. Check your local library for additional details, availability and checkout procedures.

Georgia Aquarium

The library pass for the Georgia Aquarium offers a 25% discount off general admission tickets purchased online. The pass must be bought through this link and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. The discount is not available for walk-up admissions. At your library, you can checkout the Poseidon kit, which brings the aquarium to you. The kit includes lesson plans, technology and activities for patrons to borrow.

Go Fish Education Center

A library family pass to the Go Fish Education Center, allows you and three other guests to visit the center for free. At the center, you can view aquatic wildlife, try interactive fishing and boating simulators, catch and release live fish at the pond and get tips on fishing. The pass can be renewed only once and has a circulation period of seven days.

Macon Museums

The Macon Museums pass allows free admission for four people to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences, and the Tubman Museum. The family pass is for general admission only and does not include special events or exhibits, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame highlights the achievements in Georgian athletics, from honoring teams, players and coaches. Admission to the Museum of Arts and Sciences includes visiting the museum’s planetarium, discovery house, mini-zoo, exhibitions, audio programs and gallery talk. The Tubman Museum celebrates African American art, history and culture. The pass has a circulation of seven days and can be renewed once. Additionally, in-system holds are allowed for the Macon Museums Pass.

Alliance Theater

View a performance at the Alliance Theater’s Hertz and Coca-Cola stages. The Alliance Theater Community Ticket Pass allows four tickets for an individual performance, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. Tickets for performances are on a first come, first serve basis. Purchase tickets online and use the promo code on your library pass to redeem the free tickets. Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before your performance starts and expect a crowd.

Breman Museum

The Breman Museum celebrates Jewish history and culture. The Breman Museum Pass allows for four free admissions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. You must bring your pass to the museum to redeem tickets. Check with your local library on how to reserve tickets for the Breman Museum.

Georgia state parks and historic sites

Visit all of Georgia’s state parks and historic sites with a ParkPass. The pass allows two free admissions for a circulation period of seven days, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. You can even check out a discover backpack that has a pair of binoculars and weatherproof guides to prepare you for your exploration.

