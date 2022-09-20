ajc logo
X

How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount

Combined ShapeCaption
VIDEO: 6 State Parks for Adrenaline Junkies

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank

Taking a family trip to Georgia attractions don’t have to burn a hole in your wallet. Instead, visit your local library and check out a pass. Certain passes allow you to visit museums, state parks and the zoo for free or for a discounted price.

Through the Library Loan program, Georgia’s State Park System has partnered with the state’s Public Library Service to offer free passes to state parks and historic sites. You can even check out a discover backpack along with a pass to use while camping, fishing, hiking and exploring. The program started in 2008 and has saved Georgians more than $1 million in parking and admission fees.

Explore5 free or cheap Atlanta area outings to entertain your kids

Make sure you don’t damage or lose your pass, however, because you may have to pay a fee. Before planning your trip, check with your local library for additional details and availability.

Here’s how to make the most out of your library passes.

The Atlanta Zoo

To receive the Atlanta Zoo pass, you first must check out the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass DVD for up to seven days at the library’s front desk. Then, once you return the DVD, you’ll get a library pass voucher. This voucher will allow free general admission for three guests for four weeks from the date you return the DVD. For families larger than three, standard admission will apply to remaining guests. The pass is eligible for admission only Monday through Friday, and are not valid on certain blackout dates. You can check out the Zoo Atlanta Library DVD only once a year per household.

Center for Puppetry Arts

Learn about the history of puppet performance at the Center for Puppetry Arts. By checking out a Passport to Puppetry pass, you can reserve up to four free tickets to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum. The pass must be used within seven days of checkout. The museum has two signature galleries and special rotating exhibits for you to view. You can even print their scavenger hunt before your visit and win a prize if you complete the challenge.

Explore5 inexpensive date night ideas that don’t involve alcohol

The Telfair Museums

On your way to Savannah, stop by a Live Oak Public Library location to pick up a family pass that grants admission for eight guests to the Telfair Museums. The Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and consists of three buildings: the Telfair Academy, the Owen-Thomas House & Slave Quarters and the Jepson Center. The Telfair Academy is a two-story mansion built in 1819 featuring 19th and 20th century European and American art. The Owen-Thomas House & Slave Quarters is the first house museum in Savannah and has a formal parterre garden and the only intact slave quarters open to the public in Savannah. The Jepson Center for the Arts features modern and interactive exhibits on architecture, technology and the future of art.

Chattahoochee Nature Center

A Library Family Pass to the Chattahoochee Nature Center offers free general admission to four people to enjoy Chattahoochee Nature Center’s hiking trails, family fun days, concerts and picnicking. Check your local library for additional details, availability and checkout procedures.

Georgia Aquarium

The library pass for the Georgia Aquarium offers a 25% discount off general admission tickets purchased online. The pass must be bought through this link and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. The discount is not available for walk-up admissions. At your library, you can checkout the Poseidon kit, which brings the aquarium to you. The kit includes lesson plans, technology and activities for patrons to borrow.

Go Fish Education Center

A library family pass to the Go Fish Education Center, allows you and three other guests to visit the center for free. At the center, you can view aquatic wildlife, try interactive fishing and boating simulators, catch and release live fish at the pond and get tips on fishing. The pass can be renewed only once and has a circulation period of seven days.

ExploreFeeling burned out? This survey for working parents might help

Macon Museums

The Macon Museums pass allows free admission for four people to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Museum of Arts and Sciences, and the Tubman Museum. The family pass is for general admission only and does not include special events or exhibits, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame highlights the achievements in Georgian athletics, from honoring teams, players and coaches. Admission to the Museum of Arts and Sciences includes visiting the museum’s planetarium, discovery house, mini-zoo, exhibitions, audio programs and gallery talk. The Tubman Museum celebrates African American art, history and culture. The pass has a circulation of seven days and can be renewed once. Additionally, in-system holds are allowed for the Macon Museums Pass.

Alliance Theater

View a performance at the Alliance Theater’s Hertz and Coca-Cola stages. The Alliance Theater Community Ticket Pass allows four tickets for an individual performance, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. Tickets for performances are on a first come, first serve basis. Purchase tickets online and use the promo code on your library pass to redeem the free tickets. Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before your performance starts and expect a crowd.

Breman Museum

The Breman Museum celebrates Jewish history and culture. The Breman Museum Pass allows for four free admissions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. You must bring your pass to the museum to redeem tickets. Check with your local library on how to reserve tickets for the Breman Museum.

Georgia state parks and historic sites

Visit all of Georgia’s state parks and historic sites with a ParkPass. The pass allows two free admissions for a circulation period of seven days, according to the Georgia Public Library Service. You can even check out a discover backpack that has a pair of binoculars and weatherproof guides to prepare you for your exploration.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark3h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
5h ago
GDOT cameras show fire trucks at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 West.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
5h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
Atlanta Art Week creator Kendra Walker with "Still Untitled" by Patrick Eugene. (Courtesy of Courtesy of Atlanta Art Week/Piera Moore)

Credit: Piera Moore

Pop-ups, parties and talks fete first Atlanta Art Week
The Latest
Emory Clinic earns Magnet recognition

Emory second best nursing school in U.S., according to annual ranking
19h ago
5 Hispanic nurse trailblazers everyone should know
20h ago
Addressing health care barriers during Hispanic Heritage Month
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
22h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top