5 free or cheap Atlanta area outings to entertain your kids

Now that school is back in session, spending fun, quality time with your kids takes some planning. With your work and their homework, games and other activities, you don’t want to waste your time and money.
Here are five activities that won’t cost you much money and are sure to interest the whole family.
Test your agility at Champion Kids
Head to the Champion Kids facility in Marietta for Open Play, where you can jump around in the trampoline room or challenge friends in the inflatable room. Admission is $10 for one child and $5 for siblings. Open Play hours are every Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
See a Cabbage Patch Kid come into the world
For those who love Cabbage Patch Kids, visiting BabyLand General Hospital in Cleveland will surely be a hit. Here you can see the birth of a Cabbage Patch Kid, adopt one and meet the Cabbage Patch nurses. Be sure to visit the Gardens at Eula Springs, which is on the property. You can see a variety of flowers, enjoy the mountain breeze and find a rocking chair for a serene end to your day. Admission to both the hospital and gardens is free.
Catch a flick at the drive-in
The Starlight Drive-in is perfect for a relaxing day at the movies. Admission for kids ages 5-9 is $1 and $10 for adults. Watch the latest Jurassic World Movie or DC’s League of Super Pets, now playing at the theater.
Roller skating
Roller skating is a fun way to get exercise indoors. Select skating rinks in Georgia participate in a program called Kids Skate Free. On certain days and hours, these rinks offer free skating for kids under 12 years old. Search for a rink near you on the site — then sign up and skate.
Visit Children’s Museum of Atlanta
The Children’s Museum of Atlanta allows your kids to explore their creativity while learning new things. On Tuesdays, ticket prices are discounted to $13.95 instead of the usual $19.95. Reserve your ticket online and get ready for a fun-filled day.
About the Author