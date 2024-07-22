Pulse

How to use protein shakes for health and weight management

Protein is widely recognized by health experts as important for optimal well-being. This essential macronutrient is crucial for muscle growth and maintenance of body tissues, immune support, blood sugar control and healthy weight maintenance.

Protein shakes can be a delicious and convenient way to add this nutrient powerhouse to your diet.

Here’s how you can use them for health and weight management.

Convenience and nutritional support

Protein shakes cater to a diverse range of individuals, from busy professionals seeking quick, nutritious meals to athletes requiring post-workout recovery. They’re also beneficial for older adults with increased protein needs, individuals recovering from illness and plant-based dieters looking to supplement their protein intake.

Role in weight loss

Protein shakes are often associated with weight loss, but their effectiveness depends on how they are used within an overall diet plan. Protein can increase feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake, and higher protein intake may help preserve muscle mass during weight loss. Some studies also suggest protein can boost metabolism.

However, Jessica Cording, nutritionist and author of “The Little Book of Game-Changers,” told Prevention: “Just adding a protein shake alone to your daily routine is not going to guarantee weight loss.”

For effective weight management, protein shakes should be part of a balanced, calorie-controlled diet combined with regular physical activity.

Anyone can enjoy them

One of protein shakes’ greatest strengths is their adaptability. They can be customized using various protein sources, such as whey, hemp, soy or pea, and come in different flavors. Fruits, vegetables or healthy fats also can enhance nutritional value.

“My top two favorites are grass-fed whey protein and, for a plant-based option, pea protein,” Cording said. Experimenting with ingredients can make protein shakes more enjoyable and nutritionally diverse, though it is important to be mindful of additional calories when adding extra ingredients.

