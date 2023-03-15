How much protein should you eat to help lose weight?

There’s one thing that most personal trainers, nutritionist and dietitians agree on: Losing fat depends a lot on your protein intake. So, how much protein should you eat in order to lose weight? Well, there’s a calculator for that.

Unlike the BMI calculator, which is both outdated and misleading, protein intake is calculated based on your specific body type and lifestyle. The National Institutes of Health recommends consuming .36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. However, if you’re working out or have a physically demanding job, that number can double.