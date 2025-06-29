Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tropical depression dumps rain in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off west coast

A depression that was formerly Tropical Storm Barry is dumping rain on eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off its southwestern Pacific coast
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)
Updated 8 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — A depression that was formerly Tropical Storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico late Sunday as Tropical Storm Flossie brewed off its southwestern Pacific coast.

The weakening and ill-defined depression came ashore south of Tampico with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). All tropical storm warnings and watches were lifted, but rainfall and a risk of flooding were expected through Monday.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Flossie maintained strength early Monday with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72.4 kph). It was centered about 195 miles (314 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco and was moving northwest at 9 mph (14.4 kph).

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days. While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Andrea, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Andrea, first of Atlantic hurricane season, is quickly weakening

Interstate 40 in the Smoky Mountains reopens faster than expected after rock slide and flooding

Flash flood decimates cars in DeKalb County park

Friday night's storm brought flash flooding to multiple areas around metro Atlanta, including the Silverbacks Park in DeKalb County.

The Latest

Young conscripts sit waiting in the grass during final exercises at a training area close to Royal Danish Army’s barracks in Hovelte, 25 kilometres north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

Credit: AP

Women can be drafted into the Danish military as Russian aggression and military investment grows

24m ago

Gunman started Idaho blaze and then fatally shot 2 firefighters in ambush attack, officials say

40m ago

Asian shares are mixed after US stocks hit an all-time high

46m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood