A week of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan kills 46 people including 13 family members

Pakistan officials say nearly a week of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have killed at least 46 people and injured dozens as continuing severe weather similar to past emergenicies remains possible
Motorists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Motorists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
3 hours ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Nearly a week of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan have killed at least 46 people and injured dozens as continuing severe weather similar to past emergenicies remains possible, officials said Monday.

The fatalities caused by abnormally strong downpours since Tuesday include 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 in eastern Punjab province, seven in southern Sindh and four in southwestern Balochistan, National Disaster Management Authority and provincial emergency officials said.

“We are expecting above-normal rains during the monsoon season and alerts have been issued to the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures,” said Irfan Virk, a Pakistan Meteorological Department deputy director.

Virk warned forecasters cannot rule out a repeat of the "extreme situation" seen during devastating floods in 2022. Rains inundated a third of the country, killing 1,737 people and causing widespread destruction.

The deaths from the past week include 13 tourists from a family of 17 who were swept away Friday. The other four family members were rescued from the flooded Swat River in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescuers found 12 bodies from the group and divers continued searching Monday for the remaining victim, said Bilal Faizi, a provincial emergency service spokesman.

The incident drew widespread condemnation online over what many called a slow response by emergency services.

