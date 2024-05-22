As summer approaches and families gear up for fun in the sun, it’s important to prioritize water safety. Chris DeJong, founder and president of Big Blue Swim School, is on a mission to help prevent drowning, which remains a leading cause of death for children under 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeJong’s passion for swimming started at a young age, growing up in Michigan and spending time in Lake Michigan and local pools. His competitive swimming career spanned high school, college and even competing against Michael Phelps in a qualifying race for the Beijing Summer Olympics. With his Olympic dream pretty much over, DeJong started teaching swim lessons and realized the opportunity to combine his passion with a meaningful career.

“In addition to being a passion for me, (swim lessons are) also a great service to the community,” DeJong told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our swim lessons really seek to teach kids how to swim safely, how to swim away from danger and to safety, how to learn independent propulsion, and how to do so in a fun and effective manner that teaches them to hopefully love swimming rather than be afraid of the pool.”

According to a recent CDC study, drowning deaths are on the rise in the United States for the first time in decades. If you want to take an important step to keep your child safe, formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%, the American Red Cross reported.

DeJong recommends starting swim lessons as early as 3 months old to help children become comfortable in the water. In addition to swim lessons, Big Blue Swim School shares the SAFER acronym to help parents and caregivers remember important water safety tips:

S wim with a buddy and designate a "water watcher" (an adult in your group who keeps a close eye on swimmers)

A cquire CPR and first aid training

F ind and reduce water hazards

E nroll in swim lessons to improve skills

Respond fast and call 911 for emergencies

DeJong emphasizes the importance of identifying unsafe situations and understanding what a drowning person looks like. “It’s not like what is on TV. It’s not a loud, violent, active (struggle),” he said. “It is a silent act where a person’s head is pretty much tilted back entirely over the surface with the exception of their mouth.”

For parents who may be hesitant to enroll their kids in swim lessons, DeJong’s advice is simple: Don’t delay.

“Swimming is part of growing up. It’s a life-critical skill that is best for developing minds to learn at an early age,” he said. He recommends looking for programs with a good reputation in the community that allow parents to be present at lessons and use child-centered teaching methods.