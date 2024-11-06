How to manage ‘high-stakes stress situations,’ according to psychologist

For nurses, stress is nothing new. Burnout and workplace violence remain major concerns within the field, pushing health care workers to leave their jobs. The pressures also have inspired researchers to find new ways to help nurses relieve that stress at the end of the day.

When facing “high-stakes stress situations” that feel overwhelming, psychologist and Forbes contributor Mark Travers suggested using his four research-informed approaches. It’s a process that begins with living in the now.

“Mindfulness isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a powerful stress-management tool backed by substantial research,” Travers wrote to Forbes. “In times of high anxiety, it is essential to know how to stay present in the situation, and mindfulness practices can help you learn how.”

What to do in a moment of high stress

When experiencing stress, use the mindfulness technique through these steps:

Focus on your breathing. This can take as long as three minutes.

As you breathe, acknowledge all of your physical sensations without judgment.

Rest in a chair or on the floor, anchoring yourself to those contact points.

Assess your body for stress. Wherever you sense tension, consciously release that tension.

Employ the 5-4-3-2-1 technique. Name five things you see, four you feel, three you hear, two you smell and one you taste.

“These techniques work because they interrupt the stress cycle and bring your attention back to the present moment, reducing anxiety about future outcomes,” Travers added. “The research shows that even brief mindfulness exercises can significantly lower cortisol levels and improve cognitive function under pressure.”

How to prepare for stress

According to Travers, an effective way to prepare for anxieties is by coming up with a stress-management protocol.

The protocol begins by establishing a “personal stress radar.” Take some time to assess your physical and mental stress indicators. These could include sweaty palms or racing thoughts, anything that may help you identify when stress is affecting you. Then there’s the response plan.

“This is your ‘break glass in case of emergency’ kit,” he said. “List your go-to coping strategies and keep your support crew on speed dial. Set up decision-making guidelines and draw clear boundaries to protect your well-being.”

Once the moment of stress has passed, it’s best to use a recovery strategy. Make time for self-care and to process the event. Keeping notes on the experience can also help prepare you for the next stress event by improving on your stress-management protocol.

How to think about stress differently

Being prepared for stress and knowing how to handle it in the moment are great tools to have, but one of the most powerful tools is perspective.

“It is about looking at the situation differently,” Travers said. “When anxiety hits, pause and consciously reshape that mental narrative. Instead of ‘this presentation could ruin my career,’ switch to ‘this is my chance to share my expertise.’ This is not just positive thinking — it is a technique that alters your stress response.”

The psychologist pointed out, however, that altering perception is no overnight task. Rather than using it during high stress situations, Travers advised starting with smaller, daily challenges. By reframing minor stress events, like traffic jams, consistently over a long period, people can develop lasting positive thinking patterns that make them more resilient to stress.

Importance of a support system

There are a lot of tools a person can use to improve their resilience to stress, but none is adequate without a proper support system.

“A support system can help you through the worst times by being your shoulder to cry on, showing you novel ways to get through the task, or just being present,” he said. “And when it comes to support, quality is better than quantity.”

Important roles for your support system — according to the psychologist — are mentors with similar experiences, peers who understand your perspective, mental health professionals who can provide technical advice and someone who can keep you accountable for your stress-management protocol.

