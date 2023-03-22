From head to toe: how stress effects the body

Headaches and fatigue are the most common physical reactions to stress, but there are other ways stress effects the body:

Explore Why scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Appetite

Ever heard of emotional eating? Stress has major effects on appetite. A short burst of stress can cause loss oof appetite, while longer-lasting stress — and higher levels of cortisol in the system, can leave you craving foods high in sugar and fat.