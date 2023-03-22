BreakingNews
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
X

From head to toe: how stress effects the body

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Stress can lead to more than just headaches

Stress — especially long-term stress — can cause real harm to your body. The main culprits are adrenaline and cortisol, which surge when you’re stressed out, whether you’ve just experienced something traumatic or you’re worried about finances or family.

Headaches and fatigue are the most common physical reactions to stress, but there are other ways stress effects the body:

ExploreWhy scream therapy might be just the mental health break you need

Appetite

Ever heard of emotional eating? Stress has major effects on appetite. A short burst of stress can cause loss oof appetite, while longer-lasting stress — and higher levels of cortisol in the system, can leave you craving foods high in sugar and fat.

Gastrointestinal issues

Stress can cause acid reflux, bloating, heartburn, gas and other major issues that can lead to ulcers, IBS and gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

Heart Issues

From fast heart rates to inflammation, stress has damaging effects on the heart. If you’re having trouble sleeping, stress and anxiety could be the cause. Other heart issues could lead to a stroke or heart attack.

ExploreRelieve stress with these aromatherapy scents

Brain function

Stress can cause both tension and migraine headaches. Tension headaches are the most common. Tension headaches can be eased by medications, massages, and ice or hot packs.

Hair and skin

We’ve all been stressed enough to “pull our hair out.” But that expression isn’t far from the truth. Not only can stress cause hair loss, but it can also worsen psoriasis and acne.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ATL ADU CO

OPINION: Accessory dwelling units offer a solution to Atlanta’s housing crisis 7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears
6h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The peril of charging Donald Trump for bookkeeping fraud, but not election lies
7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County District Attorney's Office

Woman identified 30 years after her body was found near Tucker
1h ago
The Latest

Ice-T shares his health journey, encourages early screenings
52m ago
8 stretches for people who sit all day
6 vegan-friendly sources of calcium
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
1h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top