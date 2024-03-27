Easter is a time of celebration, marked by religious traditions infused with the colorful spring season. Central to this holiday’s traditions are Easter eggs. The eggs symbolize new beginnings, tracing back to ancient spring festivals, History reports, and for Christians, these eggs are a powerful reminder of Jesus’ resurrection and new life.

The art of egg decorating has a rich history, going all the way back to the 13th century, according to some sources. One explanation, according to History, is that back in the day, eggs were off-limits during Lent, so people started the custom of painting and decorating them. When Easter rolled around, people ate these eggs in a festive breaking of the fast.

Nowadays, some people opt for plastic eggs, while others prefer the authenticity of real eggs for coloring and hunting activities. If you lean toward the real thing, prioritizing safety is crucial to prevent foodborne illnesses, especially those caused by salmonella bacteria that can lurk in eggs, even those that seem clean and intact.

Michigan State University Extension provides essential tips to ensure your Easter egg festivities are enjoyable and safe for consumption.

Safety tips for Easter eggs

Always open the carton to check for cracked eggs before purchasing. Cracked eggs are more susceptible to bacterial contamination.

Wash hands thoroughly before and after handling eggs to prevent the spread of bacteria.

If you plan to eat your colored Easter eggs, use only food-grade dye.

After boiling and coloring, eggs should be returned to the refrigerator within two hours, considering the total time they’re out, including for coloring and travel. Consider making two sets of eggs: one for eating and the other for hiding and decorating.

For safety, avoid consuming eggs hidden on the ground; they can gather bacteria. Protect eggs from dirt, pets and insects. Limit the hunt to two hours, and wash and refrigerate “found” eggs promptly, consuming them within seven days. Using plastic eggs filled with treats is a safer alternative for hunts.

Hard-boiled, colored Easter eggs are safe to eat if they haven’t been out of refrigeration for more than two hours and are consumed within a week.

Cooked egg dishes should reach an internal temperature of 160°F, verified with a food thermometer, to ensure safety.

By adhering to these guidelines, your Easter egg coloring, hunts and celebrations can be both food-safe and enjoyable.