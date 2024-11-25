How to become a nurse consultant for TV shows and movies

When it comes to television, medical shows are often just a channel away. For nurses with the right connections, the opportunity to work on TV’s next big hospital hit. is a possibility.

Storytellers in need of accurate, compelling medical scenarios rely on advice from health care professionals, but not just physicians. Medical script nurses make, on average, $67,822 in Georgia by fact checking medical stories for accuracy.

They also advise on how medical equipment should be used, describe hospital procedures and provide context on relationship dynamics in health care settings. It’s a profession perfect for nurses interested in being a part of the storytelling process, but getting a gig is no easy task.

To get into the industry, Nurse.org advised searching entertainment industry publications, because the positions are not often listed on traditional job boards for nurses. “Who you know is just as important as what you know,” the website warned.

Networking with content creators is a great way to increase your odds, the nursing website said. Another is to begin as a nurse on set. Set nurses work as onsite medical staff, averaging around $37 an hour in Atlanta.

However nurses decide to enter the industry, Nurse.org suggested they keep their day jobs, because pay and work availability can vary significantly.

“When it comes to how much such services are worth, this varies greatly,” it reported. “For script nurses, there will often be a negotiation that takes place in which you might offer an hourly or project rate. Remember, your time and expertise is your value, so don’t sell yourself short if you’re asked what your rate is.”

