These are the best side hustles for nurses who want to earn some extra money

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Side jobs are all the rage this year. According to a 2023 Team Stage report, the gig economy is growing three times faster than the overall U.S. workforce. By 2027, roughly half of the U.S. workforce are expected to participate in the gig economy in some way. With that in mind, here are some of the best side hustles for nurses looking to make an extra buck this year.

Telehealth nursing

The pandemic has sprouted a plethora of telehealth job opportunities within the U.S., and it’s a perfect opportunity for nurses to take advantage of. Telehealth nurses often work from the comfort of their own homes, communicating with patients via webcam or by phone. These nurses often provide medical advice, answer homecare questions and break down treatment options for patients.

According to Salary.com, telehealth nurses make roughly $40.28 per hour in 2023.

Freelance nurse writer

At an average $29 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter, freelance nurse writing is another lucrative side hustle for nurses to consider. As a freelance nurse writer, health care professionals with experience in the medical industry can provide insight into health topics for blogs, social media, magazines and more.

Medical transcriber

Nurses looking for a less hands-on side job may want to consider medical transcription. Medical transcribers often work from home as they transcribe audio recordings from medical doctors into written documents. According to Indeed, these health care professionals often get paid $17.59 per hour.

Per diem nurse

Nurses looking to simply fill in some empty shifts may want to consider per diem nursing. Per diem nurses utilize staffing agencies and job boards to track down temporary employment opportunities. These opportunities often manifest as medical facilities discover gaps in their nursing coverage due to PTO, sick leave and other forms of worker shortage.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

