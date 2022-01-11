How to become a legal nurse consultant

Medical malpractice

Within those practice areas, you would perform various functions, including:

Reviewing and analyzing medical records

Conducting client interviews

Conducting medical literature review

Identifying medical professional standards of practice

Identifying and securing expert witnesses

Translating health care language for attorneys and other legal staff

Educating attorneys about medical issues

Providing testimony in court as an expert witness

Preparing for depositions and trials

Producing exhibits for trials and depositions

Serving as a jury consultant for the legal team

Consulting on product liability cases

Being a legal nurse consultant allows you to work in a variety of environments too, from government agencies to being self-employed. Now you’re interested, aren’t you?

If so, here’s what you need to do:

Graduate from a two-year program for an associate’s degree in nursing, a three-year program for a diploma in nursing (usually hospital-based), or a four-year college or university program leading to a bachelor’s degree in nursing

Take the RN licensing exam after graduation, also known as the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination). The NCLEX is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States and Canada

Once you pass this exam, you may apply for your first nursing job

Legal nurse consultants need to have a solid clinical nursing background so that they have an understanding of the medical nuances involved in cases.

Work in general medical-surgical nursing, as well as specialty areas including obstetrics, orthopedics, rehabilitation, neurology, cardiology and others, can provide a solid foundation for the LNC.

LNCs may also have advanced education, such as a master’s or doctoral degree.

If you’re ready to enroll in a program to earn your certification, you’re in luck. Nurse.org lists the University of Georgia’s program among its top 10. The two month course can be completed online and costs $1,195.

“Available to both RNs and PAs, the University of Georgia’s legal nurse consultant training prepares students to take and pass the Legal Nurse Consultant Certified exam,” the website wrote. “The program uses bi-monthly start dates with six start date options throughout the year, and students complete their courses online. The program requires 42 hours to complete and counts toward 4.2 continuing education credits. This quick, affordable program requires a much lower time commitment than other options on this list.”

