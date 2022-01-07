7 steps to achieving your nursing goals in 2022

It’s a new year, and you’ve set new goals for yourself. That’s fantastic. Now you have to figure out how to make them happen.
Regardless of how easy or lofty you goal might be, there are several steps you can take to bring them to fruition. Nurse.org suggests taking these seven:
Put your goals in writing: Some people use vision boards, while others prefer journals. It doesn’t matter how you put your goal out into the universe, but Nurse.org recommends you be specific. While you’re documenting them, “also write down potential excuses you may give yourself down the road along with rebuttal statements,” the website says.
Look at what you’ve already accomplished: You likely will need motivation along your journey, and making a list of things you’ve already done will help. “That way when you’re feeling down and like you can’t do this, you can look at this list and know that you have what it takes,” Nurse.org wrote.
Share it: As a nurse, you’re well-versed in accountability. By sharing your goal with others, whether on social media or in person, you’re enabling friends and family to hold you accountable and not let you quit.
Research programs to advance your education: If one of your goals is to earn your next degree, you’ll want to explore your options to obtain it. To get a sense of application deadlines, prerequisites, entrance exams, etc., check out these links:
Update your resumé: If you’ve been in your current role awhile, you likely will need to update your resumé with new skills and certifications. Check out Nurse.org’s Ultimate Guide to Nursing Resumes in 2022 to learn how to optimize your resumé for robotic resume readers and what to include to land your dream job.
Apply for those jobs: Now that all your ducks are in a row, it’s time to actually apply for that new job. Be sure to check out the Nurse.org job board and others to learn about the latest nursing roles in your area.
Interview prep: The interview process changes all the time — situational vs. behavioral questions, for example — so it’s good to do research. If it’s been awhile since you last interviewed for a job, check out Nurse.org’s 31 top nursing interview questions and answers, as well as the Complete Guide to Nursing Interviews, to learn everything you need to know.
