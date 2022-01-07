7 steps to achieving your nursing goals in 2022

Research programs to advance your education: If one of your goals is to earn your next degree, you’ll want to explore your options to obtain it. To get a sense of application deadlines, prerequisites, entrance exams, etc., check out these links:

Update your resumé: If you’ve been in your current role awhile, you likely will need to update your resumé with new skills and certifications. Check out Nurse.org’s Ultimate Guide to Nursing Resumes in 2022 to learn how to optimize your resumé for robotic resume readers and what to include to land your dream job.

Apply for those jobs: Now that all your ducks are in a row, it’s time to actually apply for that new job. Be sure to check out the Nurse.org job board and others to learn about the latest nursing roles in your area.

Interview prep: The interview process changes all the time — situational vs. behavioral questions, for example — so it’s good to do research. If it’s been awhile since you last interviewed for a job, check out Nurse.org’s 31 top nursing interview questions and answers, as well as the Complete Guide to Nursing Interviews, to learn everything you need to know.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.