How to become a certified nurse midwife

Openings in the field are expected to grow by 45% this decade. This is a good career for an RN who loves obstetrics, labor and delivery, and prenatal care. It’s also a great option for nurses who want to be their own bosses.

So, what does it take to become a CNM? As of 2010, a graduate degree is required for entry to midwifery practice as a CNM, so it can take several years to achieve your goal.