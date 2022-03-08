How to become a certified nurse midwife

Nurse.org recently analyzed specialties for registered nurses to determine which are the highest paying in 2022. Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, no. 2 on that list was certified nurse midwife, with a mean average salary of $115,540 a year.
Openings in the field are expected to grow by 45% this decade. This is a good career for an RN who loves obstetrics, labor and delivery, and prenatal care. It’s also a great option for nurses who want to be their own bosses.
So, what does it take to become a CNM? As of 2010, a graduate degree is required for entry to midwifery practice as a CNM, so it can take several years to achieve your goal.
Here’s what Nurse.org says your educational path will look like:
Become an RN
The first step, of course, is to become an RN, which requires graduating from a program approved by the State Nursing Board — either a bachelor’s degree or associate degree program. Then you have to pass the NCLEX-RN to begin practicing.
Get experience
Becoming a CNM requires an advanced degree, and graduate-level nursing programs require one or more years of nursing experience for admission.
Earn an advanced degree in nurse-midwifery
Most advanced practice registered nurse programs prefer candidates who have a bachelor’s degree, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you take the associate degree route to become an RN, you will most likely have to find a bridge program that will allow you to go straight into a master’s program. Depending on the program (and whether or not you’re starting out with a bachelor’s degree), it can take two or more years to complete your degree.
Become a CNM
You’ll have to pass the national qualifying exam offered by the American Midwifery Certification Board. You’ll then be licensed to practice in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
