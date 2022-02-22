Former nurse uses Howard law degree to help other nurses launch businesses

Explore 4 career options for nurses who want to leave the bedside

Williams cites low pay, burnout and lack of holistic support from employers as reasons why so many nurses are opting out of the field.

“Five hundred thousand nurses are supposed to be leaving in the next year, and people are saying, ‘What they’re gonna do?’” she told Scrubs magazine. “They’re gonna take the skills that they were using and not making any money for, to actually make money and have a schedule that is beneficial to their life.”

Aside from their health care skills, nurses are also adept at building relationships, navigating multiple caseloads at once and utilizing the latest healthcare technology. Nurses are excellent communicators, effective leaders and critical thinkers, and these skills, says Williams, can be used to make a real impact beyond the bedside.

