How to beat menopausal weight gain

Now is the time to introduce HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts to your weekly regimen. Pamela Peeke, MD, MPH, author of “Body for Life for Women,” explained “Ideally to keep your weight in check, you’ll be working out three or four times a week — with the injection of some HIIT [or other strength training] — and it only needs to take 15 to 20 minutes,”

Watch what you eat

We’ve all heard this before: To lose weight you have to cut calories. While that’s true, you don’t have to do a drastic cut. Watching your caloric intake, focusing on nutrient-rich foods and upping protein all aid in losing belly fat. You’ll want to include lean proteins from beans, fish or chicken, and healthy fats like avocados and olive oils, as well as a good mix of fruits and vegetables. You can cut calories by adjusting your sugar intake, and by avoiding carbonated drinks, processed foods and foods containing high amounts of trans or saturated fats.

Address your stress

Many factors in life cause us stress. And going through menopause and seeing excess belly fat doesn’t exactly help. When we stress, our bodies release cortisol. If our cortisol levels are continuously high due to chronic stress, the results may include insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, both known to cause weight gain especially around the midsection. To help reduce stress and belly fat, try taking vitamin D, get outside for a walk, meditate, reduce alcohol consumption or seek a counselor or a therapist.

There are many ways that you can combat belly fat as you go through menopause. It’s a hard task, but making small changes along the way and adjusting what works for you and fits your lifestyle will be beneficial in the long run.