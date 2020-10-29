Dietitian-approved foods for healthy aging during menopause

Avocados

With 10 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein per cup, avocados pack the benefits.

“Protein can help combat the decrease in muscle mass that you may be experiencing during this time. Also, thanks to its healthy unsaturated fats, potassium, and vitamin B6, avocados can even help increase your libido," Beckerman said.

Vegetables

Spinach, kale, Brussels sprouts and broccoli are high in vitamin K. That’s a good thing since according to anthropologist Dr. Susan E. Brown, it “has a big capacity to reduce menopausal bone loss.”

During menopause, the risk of osteoporosis rises so it’s important to maintain bone density.

Soy and Legumes

Legume and soy-containing phytoestrogens help lessen menopause symptoms. Two phytoestrogens in these foods — isoflavones and lignans — regulate the amount of estrogen circulating in the blood and have been shown to diminish hot flashes and night sweats as a result.

“Foods rich in phytoestrogen – soy (in the form of tempeh, miso or tofu), flaxseeds, sesame seeds and chickpeas – may be beneficial, as they ‘mimic’ [estrogen],” nutritional therapist Eve Kalinik told Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

Calcium-rich foods

According to Beckerman, foods high in calcium such as milk, yogurt and cheese “are vital to bone health.” To get optimal calcium absorption, your body also needs vitamin D, according to online women’s menopause clinic Gennev.