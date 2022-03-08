Lifting weights can help you get a better night’s sleep

Lifting weights could be the key to getting your best sleep.

The American Heart Association Epidemiology Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health committee did a study using 386 adult participants. They were split in three groups; two participated in aerobic exercise or weight lifting, while the third did no exercise. Over the course of a year, sleep improved dramatically for the group that lifted weights — adding around 40 minutes on average of sleep per night. For those who stuck to aerobic exercises, sleep time improved by 23 minutes per night. For the last group, who didn’t exercise, sleep patterns worsened, decreasing, on average, by three minutes.