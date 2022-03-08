Lifting weights can help you get a better night’s sleep

Sleepless nights can be caused by a variety of things, including stress, anxiety and overactive thoughts. Studies have found that adding exercise to your routine can aide in a better night’s sleep.
Lifting weights could be the key to getting your best sleep.
The American Heart Association Epidemiology Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health committee did a study using 386 adult participants. They were split in three groups; two participated in aerobic exercise or weight lifting, while the third did no exercise. Over the course of a year, sleep improved dramatically for the group that lifted weights — adding around 40 minutes on average of sleep per night. For those who stuck to aerobic exercises, sleep time improved by 23 minutes per night. For the last group, who didn’t exercise, sleep patterns worsened, decreasing, on average, by three minutes.
How exactly does weight training help improve sleep?
Angelique Brellenthin Ph. D explained that when you lift weights, your muscles adapt and release testosterone and growth hormones — both of which are linked to better sleep.
How often should I strength train?
Physical therapists, trainers and health professionals say you should strength train about two to three times a week while keeping workouts between 30-40 minutes.
How can I strength train without a gym?
Gyms can be intimidating and let’s face it, it might not be in the budget. But you can still build strength with everyday objects as well as your own body. Body weight exercises like squats and push-ups, for example, can have the same effects. Incorporating resistance band — some budget-friendly options can be found on Amazon — will help increase your strength.
Adding just a little more to your workouts can have tremendous effects on your heart, brain, sleep quality and overall health. “People who are physically active for about 150 minutes a week (21 minutes a day) have a 33% lower risk of all-cause mortality than those who are not active,” according to CNN Health.
