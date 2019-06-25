Nursing informatics: Could it be a good fit for you?

What nursing work is available?

According to HIMSS, 42% of informatics nurses work at a hospital ,and 15% have jobs at other multifacility health systems. Almost half have jobs at a magnet-designated hospital, an increase of almost 10% between the 2014 and 2017 surveys.

The field has few limits in sight, according to University of South Florida: “The field of health informatics is so broad and wide-reaching that those with the right training and credentials could hold many different titles. For example, a master’s degree or graduate certificate in health informatics can lead to a new career in positions as diverse as a health informatics consultant or director, nursing informatics specialist, chief medical information officer, health information system application designer or compliance officer.”

Will this hot nursing career cool off?

Those who enter informatics nursing are increasingly part of the IT workforce, and there is a strong forecast for those jobs in the United States. The BLS, for example, calls for a 15% increase in all IT technician jobs through 2024 — more than double the national average growth rate for all occupations.

What education is required?

A bachelor’s degree is usually the minimum for a nurse informaticist position; more often, a master’s degree is required. And if you’re setting out to join the informatics nursing wave, be prepared to work among some highly educated peers. According to HIMSS, 57% of respondents to their 2017 survey had a post-grad degree and almost half — 41% — still had plans to seek more informatics education.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.