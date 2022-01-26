Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Nurse trades scrubs for an 18-wheeler

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
When LPN couldn’t advance in her career, she got her trucker license and hit the road

Lots of nurses are leaving their hospital jobs. But there aren’t a lot of them becoming truck drivers.

That didn’t matter to Leah Gorham, who left her job as a licensed practical nurse at Saint John Regional Hospital in New Brunswick, Canada, to hit the road in an 18-wheeler.

Explore5 of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 best jobs are nurses

“A lot of the nurses are getting burned out,” Gorham told CBC News while en route to Indiana and then South Carolina. “They’re crying every day; they’re crying in the bathroom. The people I know who are tough as nails, they just can’t take it anymore.”

Gorham said she couldn’t take it anymore after being assaulted by a male patient who apparently hit her in the face with his catheter bag, then pinned her up against the wall and tried to strangle her. She told CBC she later learned he had been confused and aggressive overnight, but nobody had a chance to tell her.

She also had been thrice rejected for the University of New Brunswick’s bridging program so she could become a registered nurse.

“I wanted to be a nurse for the rest of my life,” Gorham said. “I applied at least three times and was flat-out rejected and honestly, I had no idea why.”

That’s when she started looking at her boyfriend’s career choice — trucking. Gorham paid $10,000 for a 12-week driving course and earned her Class 1 transport truck license.

Explore7 steps to achieving your nurse goals in 2022

“I really miss working with the girls,” she said. “We really formed a strong relationship and a huge trust and I loved looking after people. But I was so frustrated with not getting ahead in nursing, I feel like this is a better fit for me right now.”

What kind of salary could you expect as a long haul driver based in Georgia?

While ZipRecruiter said it is seeing salaries as high as $86,496 and as low as $27,338, the majority of long haul truck driver salaries currently range between $47,057 (25th percentile) to $68,569 (75th percentile), with top earners (90th percentile) making $77,533 annually. Indeed.com lists the average base salary at $71,815 a year.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Researchers create potential new way to fight superbugs
27m ago
Study finds fatigue could predict death in older adults
18h ago
One nurse’s time management tips for health care workers
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top