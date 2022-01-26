Nurse trades scrubs for an 18-wheeler

“I wanted to be a nurse for the rest of my life,” Gorham said. “I applied at least three times and was flat-out rejected and honestly, I had no idea why.”

That’s when she started looking at her boyfriend’s career choice — trucking. Gorham paid $10,000 for a 12-week driving course and earned her Class 1 transport truck license.

“I really miss working with the girls,” she said. “We really formed a strong relationship and a huge trust and I loved looking after people. But I was so frustrated with not getting ahead in nursing, I feel like this is a better fit for me right now.”

What kind of salary could you expect as a long haul driver based in Georgia?

While ZipRecruiter said it is seeing salaries as high as $86,496 and as low as $27,338, the majority of long haul truck driver salaries currently range between $47,057 (25th percentile) to $68,569 (75th percentile), with top earners (90th percentile) making $77,533 annually. Indeed.com lists the average base salary at $71,815 a year.

