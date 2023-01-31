Here are some quick tips to help pay for nursing school

“Student loan forgiveness programs allow eligible nurses to have all or some of their outstanding loan amount forgiven,” the university reported. “The types of student loans that are eligible and the amounts included can vary. Explore your options by looking at the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program or the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program. You can also check for student loan forgiveness programs that are available at the state level. Depending on the terms and conditions, you might be taxed on the forgiven amount, so plan ahead.”

According to Allnursingschools.com, FAFSA is the best place to start. Whether you plan on utilizing loans to pay for school or not, FAFSA will determine if you qualify for any need-based assistance — making it a useful first step for planning out your financial future in school.