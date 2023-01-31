Here are some quick tips to help pay for nursing school

Depending on the program, nursing school can range from thousands of dollars to as much as $100,000 for grad school. The additional costs of books, uniforms, and room and board can also add up fast. To help pay for it all, one nurse said it is important to work as a CNA while in school.
“I worked as a patient care tech/CNA through out school,” Meaghan told Nurse.com. “My organization offered tuition reimbursement, as well as a Baylor program! I was able to work part time, keep my benefits, and be paid full time while I’m enrolled full in nursing school. In return, my organization asked me to stay for two years! And that also secured me a guaranteed nursing job post NCLEX!”
According to Post University, nursing loan forgiveness is another practical path to financial success as a nursing student.
“Student loan forgiveness programs allow eligible nurses to have all or some of their outstanding loan amount forgiven,” the university reported. “The types of student loans that are eligible and the amounts included can vary. Explore your options by looking at the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program or the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program. You can also check for student loan forgiveness programs that are available at the state level. Depending on the terms and conditions, you might be taxed on the forgiven amount, so plan ahead.”
According to Allnursingschools.com, FAFSA is the best place to start. Whether you plan on utilizing loans to pay for school or not, FAFSA will determine if you qualify for any need-based assistance — making it a useful first step for planning out your financial future in school.
Another strategy is using community college as a springboard for your career. Not only will you pay much less per credit hour, but you may also be able to find work within the industry for real-world experience while you study.
“Became an RN at a community college, was hired into the ICU five months before I even graduated, was offered a very sizable sign on bonus and the hospital is paying for the majority of my BSN and MSN,” another nurse told Nurse.com. “It can be done without going into debt!”
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton