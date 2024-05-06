BreakingNews
Pulse

Here are 3 reasons why you’re craving milk

Other than being thirsty, there are a few explanations for why your body wants milk

By
32 minutes ago

Milk cravings are more common than you might think, and sometimes it has nothing to do with wanting a companion for your cookies.

According to experts, craving milk can be caused by feeling nostalgic during the holidays, or it could be an emotional trigger.

ExploreConsumers warned against drinking raw milk as FDA studies bird flu

“When we experience stress, our body releases stress hormones like cortisol. Cortisol can increase our appetite and drive cravings for calorie-dense ‘comfort’ foods, particularly those high in sugar and fat,” Dr. Johannes Uys, a general practitioner at Broadgate General Practice based in London told Healthline.

If you managed to have your stress under control, there are a few other reasons why — as an adult — you’re wanting milk.

Heartburn

If you indulge in acidic foods, chances are you’ll experience heartburn. Sometimes you’ll grab an antacid, other times your body will want a tall glass of milk.

“Milk has basic properties that help in reducing acidity in the stomach. Therefore, when you crave milk, your body is trying to reduce the acidity naturally,” Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition for Top Nutrition Coaching, told Parade.

Micronutrient deficiency

Milk is considered a complete food because it has 18 of the 22 essential vitamins and minerals. Sometimes a milk craving is caused by a lack of necessary nutrients. To help combat it, update your eating habits by incorporating a more balanced diet.

“When your body is deficient in a particular nutrient, it sends a signal to your brain to pass along this information. Your conscious mind then decodes this signal as the urge to eat a certain type of food,” Feel wrote.

ExploreStudy finds milk hydrates a body better than water does

Craving

When we avoid certain drinks and foods, our body tends to crave them more, which could be why diets are at times hard to stick to.

“I always tell my clients that it’s OK to eat what you’re craving,” Ashlye Bergen, owner and personal trainer at A-Team fitness told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When we deny our cravings, that leads to binge eating or overindulging. The trick is to do it in moderation.”

From lifestyle changes to deficiencies, craving milk could be a signal you need more nutrients in your diet.

About the Author

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

