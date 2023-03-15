CDC: All adults should be screened for hepatitis B

“CDC evaluated the addition of a universal screening recommendation among adults as well as testing persons expected to be at increased risk for HBV infection that were not included in the 2008 testing recommendations.”

Explore How to quit a toxic nursing job on good terms

The newly CDC recommended screenings are expected to save a number of lives per year, as well as a number of debilitating conditions and millions of dollars in health care costs.

“Compared with current practice, universal screening would be expected to avert an additional 7.4 cases of compensated cirrhosis, 3.3 cases of decompensated cirrhosis, 5.5 cases of HCC, 1.9 liver transplants, and 10.3 HBV-related deaths per 100,000 persons screened,” the CDC reported.

“Universal HBsAg screening of adults aged 18–69 years would save $262,857 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) and would result in a gain of 135 QALYs per 100,000 adults screened.”