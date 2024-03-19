Healthgrades awards 4 Ga. hospitals for outstanding patient experience

Four local health care facilities have been recognized by Healthgrades for their outstanding patient experience: CTCA Atlanta, and Emory University, Northside Cherokee and Memorial Health Meadows hospitals.

“As consumers take a more hands-on approach to their healthcare journeys, hospital quality should be a top consideration when choosing where to receive care,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in a press release.

“Our goal at Healthgrades is to offer direct, data-driven insights on the hospitals that make the safety and experience of their patients a top priority and consistently deliver exceptional results in this aspect of care,” he continued. “With this information, consumers can feel confident they’re making the most informed decisions about their healthcare.”

To determine this year’s winners, Healthgrades evaluated patient survey data across 10 experience categories to determine which hospitals displayed an “unwavering commitment to prioritizing positive patient experience during a short-term, acute care visit.”

Although only four Georgia hospitals made the list, 388 medical facilities were awarded across the country. They represent the top 15% of U.S. hospitals for outstanding patient experience, Healthgrades reported.

The three most important categories for determining the patient experience ratings were doctor communication, nurse communication and clear communication about care when discharged.

Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital and Canton’s Northside Hospital Cherokee have both won the award three years running, while Vidalia’s Memorial Health Meadows Hospital has won the award two years running and Newnan’s CTCA Atlanta won the award for the first time this year.

The full list of winners can be found here.