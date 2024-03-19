Pulse

Healthgrades awards 4 Ga. hospitals for outstanding patient experience

Winners were found to display ‘unwavering commitment to prioritizing positive patient experience during a short-term, acute care visit’

By
0 minutes ago

Four local health care facilities have been recognized by Healthgrades for their outstanding patient experience: CTCA Atlanta, and Emory University, Northside Cherokee and Memorial Health Meadows hospitals.

“As consumers take a more hands-on approach to their healthcare journeys, hospital quality should be a top consideration when choosing where to receive care,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in a press release.

“Our goal at Healthgrades is to offer direct, data-driven insights on the hospitals that make the safety and experience of their patients a top priority and consistently deliver exceptional results in this aspect of care,” he continued. “With this information, consumers can feel confident they’re making the most informed decisions about their healthcare.”

ExploreChildren’s Healthcare of Atlanta announces 2024 Miracle Children

To determine this year’s winners, Healthgrades evaluated patient survey data across 10 experience categories to determine which hospitals displayed an “unwavering commitment to prioritizing positive patient experience during a short-term, acute care visit.”

Although only four Georgia hospitals made the list, 388 medical facilities were awarded across the country. They represent the top 15% of U.S. hospitals for outstanding patient experience, Healthgrades reported.

The three most important categories for determining the patient experience ratings were doctor communication, nurse communication and clear communication about care when discharged.

ExploreEmory University, Children’s Healthcare among top U.S. large employers

Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital and Canton’s Northside Hospital Cherokee have both won the award three years running, while Vidalia’s Memorial Health Meadows Hospital has won the award two years running and Newnan’s CTCA Atlanta won the award for the first time this year.

The full list of winners can be found here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrats playing hardball to get Medicaid expansion

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure
2h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
2h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill transferred to community confinement
2h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
The Latest

What is luminal B cancer, the condition Olivia Munn suffers from?
Wim Hof Method: Ice baths and breathing techniques may boost health
Researcher: COVID-19 causes ‘brain fog’ and shrinkage, lower IQ
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?