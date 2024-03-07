BreakingNews
BREAKING: Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
Pulse

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announces 2024 Miracle Children

These young patients were nominated for inspiring others through determination and positivity

By
1 hour ago

Arielle, 11, is dancing again following a life-threatening spinal injury. Through grit and hard work, Eli triumphed over epilepsy. Eva has shown that nothing can break her spirit, not even a bone-weakening genetic disorder. Noey is battling leukemia and helping other kids do the same.

These are Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Miracle Children for 2024 — patients nominated for inspiring others through determination and positivity. It’s an opportunity to lift up these amazing children, as well as spread the word.

“This is your opportunity to not only lift up a special kid, but also give back by pledging your commitment to spreading the word about the important work we do at Children’s,” the hospital’s website said about nominating a child. “Those chosen as Miracle Children and their families serve as ambassadors to Children’s and our Foundation, helping to generate awareness and support by participating in corporate and fundraising events throughout the year.”

ExploreAuburn dance marathon raises $356K for children’s hospital in Columbus

Through thousands of corporate campaigns and efforts from more than 170 children’s hospitals, Children’s Miracle Network facilities and their miracle kids have been raising funds across the country for 30 years — including at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. All of the funds raised locally stay in the community.

“As a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals member, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta benefits from community support in our efforts to help make kids better today and healthier tomorrow,” according to the hospital’s website. “Nearly 60% of our patients in 2022 were on Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids or unable to cover the cost of their care. This is why we need our community to help us provide affordable care to more kids.”

ExploreAtlanta summit addresses violence against health care workers

Children’s releases an online nomination form each spring to determine the next year’s Miracle Children. Those interested in getting involved with the Children’s Miracle Network can learn more here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory27m ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
37m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
57m ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
4h ago
The Latest

3 stretches beneficial for health care workers
55m ago
U.S.’ first over-the-counter birth control pills headed to retailers
Atlanta Science Festival starts this weekend
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
33m ago