Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announces 2024 Miracle Children

Arielle, 11, is dancing again following a life-threatening spinal injury. Through grit and hard work, Eli triumphed over epilepsy. Eva has shown that nothing can break her spirit, not even a bone-weakening genetic disorder. Noey is battling leukemia and helping other kids do the same.

These are Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Miracle Children for 2024 — patients nominated for inspiring others through determination and positivity. It’s an opportunity to lift up these amazing children, as well as spread the word.

“This is your opportunity to not only lift up a special kid, but also give back by pledging your commitment to spreading the word about the important work we do at Children’s,” the hospital’s website said about nominating a child. “Those chosen as Miracle Children and their families serve as ambassadors to Children’s and our Foundation, helping to generate awareness and support by participating in corporate and fundraising events throughout the year.”

Through thousands of corporate campaigns and efforts from more than 170 children’s hospitals, Children’s Miracle Network facilities and their miracle kids have been raising funds across the country for 30 years — including at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. All of the funds raised locally stay in the community.

“As a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals member, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta benefits from community support in our efforts to help make kids better today and healthier tomorrow,” according to the hospital’s website. “Nearly 60% of our patients in 2022 were on Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids or unable to cover the cost of their care. This is why we need our community to help us provide affordable care to more kids.”

Children’s releases an online nomination form each spring to determine the next year’s Miracle Children. Those interested in getting involved with the Children’s Miracle Network can learn more here.