Emory University, Children’s Healthcare among top U.S. large employers

Forbes published its “America’s Best Large Employers” rankings Tuesday, and two Georgia organizations made the list. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta finished 25th among the nation’s health care and social service industries, while Atlanta’s Emory University was 153rd in education.

“The annual ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, is the product of a survey of employees at U.S. companies with more than 5,000 workers,” Forbes reported. “Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others.”

The 600 organizations with the highest scores ultimately made the 2024 list.