Emory University, Children’s Healthcare among top U.S. large employers

Forbes published its “America’s Best Large Employers” rankings Tuesday, and two Georgia organizations made the list. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta finished 25th among the nation’s health care and social service industries, while Atlanta’s Emory University was 153rd in education.
“The annual ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, is the product of a survey of employees at U.S. companies with more than 5,000 workers,” Forbes reported. “Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others.”
The 600 organizations with the highest scores ultimately made the 2024 list.
Founded in 1998, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta employs roughly 11,000 workers. It has made Forbes’ rankings on multiple occasions: America’s Best Employers By State in 2023 and Best Employers for Diversity in the same year.
With an acceptance rate of 13%, Emory University has a student population of nearly 15,000. Last year, Forbes included it on list of Top Colleges, America’s Best Employers by State, Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for New Grads and Best Employers for Diversity.
“Emory is recognized for its liberal arts colleges and has some of the top leaders in the health and health sciences industry to drive change not just locally but globally,” Forbes reported. “The Emory Global Health Institute has partnered with local communities and governments globally to implement life saving initiatives through research, partnerships, scholarship, and training.”
Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, an academic partner of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, also recently made headlines. The department received $47 million in federal research grants from the National Institutes of Health in 2023 — earning it a top-five spot in the rankings for research funding from the institute.
