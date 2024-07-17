Health care job trends, from most in-demand to fastest growing

The health care industry is booming in terms of growth. Still, demand for some positions is even greater. From care coordinator to registered nurse, LinkedIn composed lists of the most in-demand and fastest growing positions in the field for the first quarter of 2024.

To determine the most in-demand jobs, the professional networking site analyzed the number of paid job posts on its service based on data from its quarterly job reports. For the first quarter, registered nurses topped the list.

Rank Most in-demand health care jobs on LinkedIn 1. Registered nurse 2. Licensed practical nurse 3. Certified nursing assistant 4. Medical assistant 5. Physical therapist 6. Patient care technician 7. Medical surgical nurse 8. Emergency room nurse 9. Progressive care nurse 10. Intensive care nurse

Explore Business is booming in these health care fields

It’s no surprise registered nurses are in demand these days, as around 100,000 left the industry during the pandemic and nearly a fifth will leave by 2027. Labeled a “global health emergency” by the International Council of Nurses last year, the entire world is facing a shortage of nurses because of burnout, workplace violence and retirement.

LinkedIn also determined the fastest growing health care jobs based on quarterly increases in employment posts on its service. For the first quarter, care coordinators topped the list.

“While less dominated by the nursing profession, this list still shows a growing need for administrative and support roles,” LinkedIn reported. “Roles like care coordinator and patient access representative highlight the importance of patient management and communication in providing effective health care.”

Rank Fastest growing health care jobs on LinkedIn 1. Care coordinator 2. Patient access representative 3. Dietary aide 4. Physician assistant 5. Hospice nurse 6. Direct support professional 7. Patient service representative 8. Nurse practitioner 9. Clinical pharmacist 10. Psychiatrist

Explore Nurse practitioner ranked among fastest growing professions

The health care industry was off to a lightning fast start in 2023. It was one of only two major industries to experience accelerated job growth during a year of otherwise glacially slow increases. Combined with the private education sector, health care accounted for more than a third of America’s 3 million new jobs last year.

The number of health care jobs grew by more than 20% year over year, compared to the average 2023 U.S. career growth of 2%. Ambulatory services grew by 345,000 workers, while physician offices created an additional 121,000 jobs. Hospitals added 194,000 positions on top of that. Across all sectors, the health care industry added 688,000 jobs in 2023.