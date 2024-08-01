Georgia dominates most beautiful U.S. hospital rankings

For the 12th year, health care staffing company Soliant has compiled a list of the U.S.’ most beautiful hospitals. Georgia had a “record-setting” run, claiming four of the top 20 spots — including No. 1.

The company tallied more than 1.4 million votes this year, with Americus-based Phoebe Sumter Medical Center taking first place, with 347,484 votes. The Georgia hospital received a major face-lift following a devastating tornado in 2007 and would go on to treat Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter over the years.

“The hospital that took the top spot in our 2015 rankings is back at #1 for 2024,” Soliant reported.

“Phoebe Sumter’s LEED-certified state-of-the-art facility features an eco-friendly rooftop garden, beautifully-landscaped outdoor water features, and elegant use of natural lighting,” the company continued. “With more than a third of a million votes (nearly four times as many votes as when it last topped our list), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has been voted our 2024 Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.”

Rank Hospital Location 1. Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Americus, Georgia 2. Southeast Health Dothan, Alabama 3. The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center Rio Rancho, New Mexico 4. Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Ada, Oklahoma 5. Community Hospital Grand Junction, Colorado 6. Caldwell Regional Medical Center Caldwell, Kansas 7. Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton Braselton, Georgia 8. Upson Regional Medical Center Thomaston, Georgia 9. Eisenhower Medical Center Rancho Mirage, California 10. Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center Los Angeles, California 11. NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health Brooklyn, New York 12. Riverside Regional Medical Center Newport News, Virginia 13. Northside Hospital Cherokee Canton, Georgia 14. Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital Wheaton, Illinois 15. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 16. Monadnock Community Hospital Peterborough, New Hampshire 17. La Rabida Children’s Hospital Chicago, Illinois 18. UAB Medicine Birmingham, Alabama 19. Brook Lane Hospital Hagerstown, Maryland 20. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks Northampton County, Pennsylvania

Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton took seventh place, with 46,601 votes, followed by Thomaston-based Upson Regional Medical Center in eighth place, with 41,104. Canton’s Northside Hospital Cherokee landed at 13th, with 20,813 votes.

“Vibrant reds paired with beiges and grays adorn a curved multi-storey atrium,” the company said, describing the Braselton hospital. “The beauty of this 188-bed hospital is surely a cure for common institutional architecture.”

Upson earned high praise for its “acres of gorgeous forestland,” while Northside Cherokee was praised for reflecting its “county’s natural beauty.”

In total, Georgia hospitals took home around 33% of all votes.

“For the first time, no hospitals from Florida were represented,” Soliant said. “While there were two hospitals each from California, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Illinois, there were a record-setting four Georgia hospitals represented. This year’s list also featured a new record (surpassing 2023) for the largest number of hospitals that had never appeared in one of our previous lists.”

