Georgia dominates most beautiful U.S. hospital rankings

Four of Soliant’s top 20 facilities were in Georgia, including the top spot

33 minutes ago

For the 12th year, health care staffing company Soliant has compiled a list of the U.S.’ most beautiful hospitals. Georgia had a “record-setting” run, claiming four of the top 20 spots — including No. 1.

The company tallied more than 1.4 million votes this year, with Americus-based Phoebe Sumter Medical Center taking first place, with 347,484 votes. The Georgia hospital received a major face-lift following a devastating tornado in 2007 and would go on to treat Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter over the years.

“The hospital that took the top spot in our 2015 rankings is back at #1 for 2024,” Soliant reported.

“Phoebe Sumter’s LEED-certified state-of-the-art facility features an eco-friendly rooftop garden, beautifully-landscaped outdoor water features, and elegant use of natural lighting,” the company continued. “With more than a third of a million votes (nearly four times as many votes as when it last topped our list), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has been voted our 2024 Most Beautiful Hospital in the U.S.”

RankHospitalLocation
1.Phoebe Sumter Medical CenterAmericus, Georgia
2.Southeast HealthDothan, Alabama
3.The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical CenterRio Rancho, New Mexico
4.Chickasaw Nation Medical CenterAda, Oklahoma
5.Community HospitalGrand Junction, Colorado
6.Caldwell Regional Medical CenterCaldwell, Kansas
7.Northeast Georgia Health System BraseltonBraselton, Georgia
8.Upson Regional Medical CenterThomaston, Georgia
9.Eisenhower Medical CenterRancho Mirage, California
10.Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical CenterLos Angeles, California
11.NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn HealthBrooklyn, New York
12.Riverside Regional Medical CenterNewport News, Virginia
13.Northside Hospital CherokeeCanton, Georgia
14.Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation HospitalWheaton, Illinois
15.UPMC Children’s Hospital of PittsburghPittsburgh, Pennsylvania
16.Monadnock Community HospitalPeterborough, New Hampshire
17.La Rabida Children’s HospitalChicago, Illinois
18.UAB MedicineBirmingham, Alabama
19.Brook Lane HospitalHagerstown, Maryland
20.Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown OaksNorthampton County, Pennsylvania

Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton took seventh place, with 46,601 votes, followed by Thomaston-based Upson Regional Medical Center in eighth place, with 41,104. Canton’s Northside Hospital Cherokee landed at 13th, with 20,813 votes.

“Vibrant reds paired with beiges and grays adorn a curved multi-storey atrium,” the company said, describing the Braselton hospital. “The beauty of this 188-bed hospital is surely a cure for common institutional architecture.”

Upson earned high praise for its “acres of gorgeous forestland,” while Northside Cherokee was praised for reflecting its “county’s natural beauty.”

In total, Georgia hospitals took home around 33% of all votes.

“For the first time, no hospitals from Florida were represented,” Soliant said. “While there were two hospitals each from California, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Illinois, there were a record-setting four Georgia hospitals represented. This year’s list also featured a new record (surpassing 2023) for the largest number of hospitals that had never appeared in one of our previous lists.”

