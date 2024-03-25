9 Georgia hospitals earn awards for patient safety

Nine Georgia hospitals earned high praise from Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Awards this year: Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Adventhealth Redmond, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Macon North Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

The awards recognized 444 hospitals, naming them the top 10% in the U.S. for providing top-quality patient care and preventing serious injuries during hospital stays. According to a press release released by Healthgrades, more than 97,000 patient safety events could have been avoided between 2020 and 2022 if all U.S. hospitals functioned at the same caliber as this year’s winners.

From 2020 to 2022, the most common reported patient safety incidents were in-hospital falls resulting in fracture, collapsed lung due to procedure or surgery in or around the chest, pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections.

“As consumers take a more hands-on approach to their healthcare journeys, hospital quality should be a top consideration when choosing where to receive care,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in the press release.

“Our goal at Healthgrades is to offer direct, data-driven insights on the hospitals that make the safety and experience of their patients a top priority and consistently deliver exceptional results in this aspect of care. With this information, consumers can feel confident they’re making the most informed decisions about their healthcare.”

To determine the 2024 winners, Healthgrades evaluated the rate at which potentially preventable complications and adverse events in hospitals could have been prevented at roughly 2,575 hospitals across the country.

The full list of winners can be found here.