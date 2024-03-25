BreakingNews
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Pulse

9 Georgia hospitals earn awards for patient safety

They are part of the top 10% in the U.S. for providing top-quality patient care and preventing serious injuries during hospital stays

By
33 minutes ago

Nine Georgia hospitals earned high praise from Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Awards this year: Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Adventhealth Redmond, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Macon North Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

The awards recognized 444 hospitals, naming them the top 10% in the U.S. for providing top-quality patient care and preventing serious injuries during hospital stays. According to a press release released by Healthgrades, more than 97,000 patient safety events could have been avoided between 2020 and 2022 if all U.S. hospitals functioned at the same caliber as this year’s winners.

ExploreHealthgrades awards 4 Ga. hospitals for outstanding patient experience

From 2020 to 2022, the most common reported patient safety incidents were in-hospital falls resulting in fracture, collapsed lung due to procedure or surgery in or around the chest, pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections.

“As consumers take a more hands-on approach to their healthcare journeys, hospital quality should be a top consideration when choosing where to receive care,” Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, said in the press release.

“Our goal at Healthgrades is to offer direct, data-driven insights on the hospitals that make the safety and experience of their patients a top priority and consistently deliver exceptional results in this aspect of care. With this information, consumers can feel confident they’re making the most informed decisions about their healthcare.”

Explore‘Did you feel this AI cared about you?’ Startup announces ‘nursebots’

To determine the 2024 winners, Healthgrades evaluated the rate at which potentially preventable complications and adverse events in hospitals could have been prevented at roughly 2,575 hospitals across the country.

The full list of winners can be found here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Man accused of beating boy, 6, to death at SW Atlanta home
32m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
31m ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
31m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
1h ago
The Latest

A history of prescription ketamine, the drug Elon Musk says he takes
1h ago
Blueberries, strawberries among fruits on annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ list
Struggle with anxiety? Acupuncture could help with that
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta